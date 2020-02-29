Deputy injured in Pinellas County crash

A Pinellas County deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday night following a crash in Palm Harbor.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Nebraska Ave., just east of Falcon Ridge Lane.

Investigators said Deputy Afram Bassous was on-duty and driving his fully marked 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Nebraska Avenue, in the median lane.

Ka Man Chan, 39, was driving her 2018 Toyota Highlander in the median lane of westbound Nebraska Avenue, and was stopped for the red light at Belcher Road.

According to investigators, Deputy Bassous failed to stop for traffic and struck the rear passenger corner of Chan's 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Deputy Bassous was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Chan and the two passengers in her vehicle were evaluated on-scene by paramedics and refused medical treatment, according to PCSO.

Investigators said impairment was not a factor in this crash.

The crash is under investigation.

