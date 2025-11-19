Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after chase in stolen F-150, detectives find meth in backpack: HCSO

By Joe Espy
Published  November 19, 2025 4:38pm EST
Plant City
FOX 13 News
Watch: Stolen truck suspect arrested after pursuit in Plant City

Watch: Stolen truck suspect arrested after pursuit in Plant City

A man accused of stealing a truck in Plant City is facing several charges after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an aviation unit tracked him down during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A man accused of stealing a truck in Plant City is facing several charges after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an aviation unit tracked him down during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
    • On Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., detectives located Eric Wells, 50, driving the stolen truck in Plant City. A chase ensued and Wells stopped at a fenced area near a Marathon gas station off Branch Forbes Road.
    • An HCSO aviation unit watched from above as Wells got out of the vehicle and threw a backpack filled with drugs into the woods nearby before being taken into custody by detectives.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A man accused of stealing a truck in Plant City is facing several charges after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an aviation unit tracked him down during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Timeline:

According to HCSO, Eric Wells, 50, was the main suspect in the theft of a Ford-150. 

Over the past month, Wells tried to hide the truck’s identity by switching the vehicle’s tags and removing items like a toolbox and ladder rack.

MORE: Deadly Ybor crash: Suspect accused of killing 4 to remain behind bars until trial

On Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., detectives located Wells driving the stolen truck in Plant City. A chase ensued and Wells stopped at a fenced area near a Marathon gas station off Branch Forbes Road.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

An HCSO aviation unit watched from above as Wells got out of the vehicle and threw a backpack into the woods nearby before being taken into custody by detectives.

Detectives found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack, HCSO said.

What's next:

Wells faces the following charges:

  • Grand theft of a motor vehicle
  • Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Trafficking in amphetamine (28–200 grams)
  • Driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked (3rd offense)
  • Resisting officer without violence
  • Tampering with physical evidence

The Source: Information and video for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Plant CityCrime and Public SafetyHillsborough County