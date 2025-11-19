Man arrested after chase in stolen F-150, detectives find meth in backpack: HCSO

The Brief A man accused of stealing a truck in Plant City is facing several charges after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an aviation unit tracked him down during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., detectives located Eric Wells, 50, driving the stolen truck in Plant City. A chase ensued and Wells stopped at a fenced area near a Marathon gas station off Branch Forbes Road. An HCSO aviation unit watched from above as Wells got out of the vehicle and threw a backpack filled with drugs into the woods nearby before being taken into custody by detectives.



A man accused of stealing a truck in Plant City is facing several charges after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an aviation unit tracked him down during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Timeline:

According to HCSO, Eric Wells, 50, was the main suspect in the theft of a Ford-150.

Over the past month, Wells tried to hide the truck’s identity by switching the vehicle’s tags and removing items like a toolbox and ladder rack.

On Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., detectives located Wells driving the stolen truck in Plant City. A chase ensued and Wells stopped at a fenced area near a Marathon gas station off Branch Forbes Road.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

An HCSO aviation unit watched from above as Wells got out of the vehicle and threw a backpack into the woods nearby before being taken into custody by detectives.

Detectives found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack, HCSO said.

What's next:

Wells faces the following charges:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking in amphetamine (28–200 grams)

Driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked (3rd offense)

Resisting officer without violence

Tampering with physical evidence