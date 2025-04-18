Deputy, police officer shot in Bartow; suspect also shot

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Bartow Police Department are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bartow.

A Polk County sheriff's deputy and Bartow police officer were shot. They have been taken to the hospital but are said to be in good condition, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO said the suspect was also shot, and has also been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 7 p.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: