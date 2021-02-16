Deputy saves Spring Hill man's life after responding to 911 hang-up call

A Hernando County deputy responded to a Spring Hill apartment complex to follow up on a 911 hang-up call -- and ended up saving a man's life.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Kent responded to the apartment just after 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 from the complex, but hung up the phone.

When the deputy arrived, he noticed a toddler with no clothes on walking in the parking lot alone, and saw one of the apartment doors was open.

Investigators said the child walked with the deputy to the apartment, but when Kent announced his presence, he did not receive a response.

After walking into the residence, Kent found an unconscious man on the floor who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The deputy immediately began performing life-saving measures. After several rounds of chest compressions, the sheriff's office said the man gasped for air and began breathing.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, while deputies contacted the child's family.

Advertisement

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the man suffered a medical episode, but is expected to make a full recovery.