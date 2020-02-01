Deputy shoots, kills man following domestic dispute in Spring Hill

A Hernando County deputy shot and killed a man in the Silverthorn subdivision in Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance and reports of shots fired inside a home around 2:30 p.m.

The deputy said he heard gunfire upon his arrival and was being shot at by a man in his mid-20’s through an open window the home. The deputy immediately took cover in an open garage across the street and returned gunfire.

According to HCSO, the suspect moved from the open window, stepped outside the house and continued firing at the deputy. The deputy moved closer to the house and shot and killed the suspect.

One person inside the home was shot during the domestic dispute and was airlifted to a local trauma center.

The deputy suffered minor scrapes and scratches while trying to take cover.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.

