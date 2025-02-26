Deputy's patrol vehicle hits, seriously injures pedestrian: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an off-duty deputy's patrol vehicle hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Memorial Hwy. near Hillsborough Ave. The pedestrian went to the hospital with serious injuries, HCSO said.



What we know:

HCSO said the deputy's marked SUV hit a pedestrian on Memorial Hwy. near Hillsborough Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders took the pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, investigators said, adding that the crash appears to have been accidental.

What we don't know:

No further details on the moments leading to the crash have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol and HCSO are investigating.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

