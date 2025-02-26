Deputy's patrol vehicle hits, seriously injures pedestrian: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - One person was seriously injured after being hit by an off-duty deputy's patrol vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
HCSO said the deputy's marked SUV hit a pedestrian on Memorial Hwy. near Hillsborough Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders took the pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, investigators said, adding that the crash appears to have been accidental.
An off-duty deputy's vehicle hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
No further details on the moments leading to the crash have been released.
The Florida Highway Patrol and HCSO are investigating.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
