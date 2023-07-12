Derek Diaz's family reacts to video of Orlando police shooting: More questions than answers

The family of Derek Diaz said they were left with "more questions than answers" after the Orlando Police Department released body worn video Wednesday from a deadly shooting last week that left the 26-year-old dead.

Diaz was shot around 2 a.m. on July 3 while inside his parked vehicle near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue. He died later at the hospital. The video shows the moment Diaz was approached by three police officers in his car after he was suspected of illegal drug activity.

In the video, Diaz was ordered to keep his hands on the steering wheel. He then is seen taking his hands off the steering wheel, moving and reaching toward his right side. Police alleged that Diaz made a "movement as to retrieve a gun." The Orlando Police Department said Diaz allegedly opened the center console of his car.

Moments later, an officer shot him. Diaz was taken to the hospital, where he died. It's unclear if a gun was ever recovered from the scene.

"What we saw on the video is what we always knew … that an unarmed Derek Diaz was sitting peacefully in a legally parked car when he was approached by three armed police officers," said Natalie Jackson, an attorney with Ben Crump's law firm, at a Wednesday afternoon press conference with members of Diaz's family.

"And in less than one minute, he was shot and bleeding," she said.

Jackson said the family's main question is why Diaz was "aggressively" approached by police in the first place.

Orlando police said they were conducting proactive patrols in the area "to remove illegal drugs and crime guns off our streets" and that they suspected Diaz of illegal drug activity.

Jackson speculated whether it was the smell of marijuana noting that Diaz had a medical marijuana card for anxiety.

"Why would a death sentence be imposed for that?" she said.

Sonja Nava, the mother of her and Diaz's 5-year-old daughter, said the family was shown the video 10 minutes before it was released to the public and news stations.

"We had no time to go over what happened," she said. "We were still taking the video in and it was already released to the public, just 10 minutes after we had viewed it."

"While we were watching it, we were told that they weren't going to answer any questions," she said. "They wouldn't let us rewatch it. We got to watch the three videos one time. They said we had to leave and that was it. They said they would be releasing the video immediately."

The video was released to the public via social media shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jackson said the family was shown the video "without context" and they would like to see the police report.

Police said after the shooting that the video would be released within 30 days. In a statement, police said they were releasing the video "in full transparency and according with department policy."

"We understand the need for answers. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently," police said.

Police also expressed their condolences to Diaz's family.

Diaz's mother did not attend the press conference because she was "sick" after seeing the footage. Diaz attended a press conference last week with attorney Ben Crump, but was too emotional to speak.

At the press conference, Diaz's aunt Antonia Diaz asked in Spanish why police shot Diaz.

"Le preguntaron, ‘¿Quien lo mató?’ ‘Yo lo hice.’ Como fue un animal que mató. No fue un animal, fue un ser humano ("They asked him, ‘Who shot him?’ ‘I did.’ Like he was an animal. He wasn't an animal, he was a human being)," she said.

Orlando police has transferred the investigation into the officer-involved shooting over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Citing the investigation, Orland police have declined to answer follow-up questions about the shooting, such as whether a gun was ever found. All questions have been deferred to the FDLE.