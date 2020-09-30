DeSantis allows moratorium on evictions, foreclosures to expire

article

An executive order placing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Florida has been allowed to expire, according to the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The order was issued last spring and extended multiple times to assist those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance, according to the governor.

The CDC recently enacted a nationwide residential evictions order that provides federal eviction relief to persons who submit a valid declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent. The CDC’s evictions order expires on December 31, 2020, unless extended.

Federal, state, and local governments have approved eviction and foreclosure moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters and homeowners. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

A copy of the CDC’s evictions Order is available HERE. A copy of the CDC’s evictions Declaration is available HERE.