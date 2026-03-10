Fire breaks out at recycling facility in Tampa: HCFR
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says they have put out a junkyard fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Tampa.
What we know:
Crews responded to Mega Auto Recycling at 5404 24th Avenue South after multiple 911 calls came in for black smoke in the Palm River area.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
HCFR Public Information Officer Rob Herrin says that fire crews arrived at 10:45 a.m. to heavy smoke and heavy flames, but they contained the fire within 45 minutes.
What they're saying:
"These scrapyard fires, these junkyard fires, as we have seen in the past, can be hours long, sometimes even days-long events, so we are happy that this one was right around the hour mark," he said.
Herrin confirmed that there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
READ: Bradenton officer shoots, kills armed person while conducting ‘high-risk’ search warrant: Police
Firefighters will remain on scene in the afternoon to put out some remaining hot spots.
What we don't know:
Herrin says that it is not clear what caused the fire to initially spark.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.