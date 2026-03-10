Fire breaks out at recycling facility in Tampa: HCFR

article

The Brief A junkyard fire broke out at a recycling facility in Tampa on Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Fire crews arrived at 10:45 a.m. to heavy smoke and heavy flames, but they contained the fire within 45 minutes. HCFR Public Information Officer Rob Herrin says that there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says they have put out a junkyard fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Tampa.

What we know:

Crews responded to Mega Auto Recycling at 5404 24th Avenue South after multiple 911 calls came in for black smoke in the Palm River area.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR Public Information Officer Rob Herrin says that fire crews arrived at 10:45 a.m. to heavy smoke and heavy flames, but they contained the fire within 45 minutes.

What they're saying:

"These scrapyard fires, these junkyard fires, as we have seen in the past, can be hours long, sometimes even days-long events, so we are happy that this one was right around the hour mark," he said.

Herrin confirmed that there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

READ: Bradenton officer shoots, kills armed person while conducting ‘high-risk’ search warrant: Police

Firefighters will remain on scene in the afternoon to put out some remaining hot spots.

What we don't know:

Herrin says that it is not clear what caused the fire to initially spark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.