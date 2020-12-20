DeSantis announces where Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Florida

Florida is ready to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

On Sunday, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine left a factory in Tennessee to be distributed at hospitals across the country.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis, the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospitals in Florida, including nearly 50 in the Tampa Bay area. Since the Moderna vaccine does not require the same ultra-cold storage as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, it can be delivered to more hospitals. DeSantis says the Moderna vaccine will be available in 43 counties in the state.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s clinical trials showed it to be 94% effective at protecting against coronavirus. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine requires a second follow-up dose and each vaccine has its own narrow window of time for a patient to get that second dose.

Moderna’s vaccine uses the same groundbreaking technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot. Most traditional vaccines use a dead or weakened virus, but both of the new vaccines use snippets of COVID-19’s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus.

In a video statement, DeSantis said as Florida gets more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, he wants to get it out to elderly residents and those with significant underlying health issues. He added that while the state strongly encourages residents to get the vaccine there will not be a mandate requiring it.

A full list of Florida hospitals receiving the vaccine can be found here.

