DeSantis drops travel restrictions requiring travelers from New York tri-state area to quarantine

Those visiting from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are no longer required to quarantine when visiting Florida.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis rescinded his previous executive order that called for people traveling from the New York tri-state area to isolate for 14 days.

The executive order was issued on March 23. At the time, that region was seeing a surge in coronavirus cases and substantial community spread.

PREVIOUS: NY gov. warns visitors from 'highest-risk' coronavirus states to fill out paperwork or face $2,000 fine

Since then, the tables turned. As New York experienced a decrease in cases, Florida has seen an increase.

As a result, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for individuals traveling from "highest-risk infection states," including Florida.