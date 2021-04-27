DeSantis extends Florida's COVID-19 state of emergency order

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Tuesday to extend Florida's state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was set to expire Tuesday at midnight.

The original state of emergency was declared by the governor on March 9, 2020, and extended in 60-day increments. Tuesday's order extended it for another 60 days, citing the "continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents."

RELATED: CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can do some outdoor activities without mask

The order broaden his powers to respond to the virus, including allowing him to deploy National Guard troops if necessary. A state of emergency is broader than a public health emergency.

Read the full executive order below (mobile users: click here to read):

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.