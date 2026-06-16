DeSantis signs public safety bills to protect law enforcement officers, crack down on repeat violent offenders

The Brief Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed five new public safety laws Tuesday morning during a news conference at the Winter Haven Police Department. The legislative package targets repeat violent offenders, expands gang tracking parameters and increases the criminal penalties for killing a police officer. Additional measures outlaw the unauthorized sale of nitrous oxide and criminalize the manufacturing of the dangerous street sedative known as tranq.



State officials enacted stricter criminal penalties Tuesday morning to protect law enforcement officers and crack down on repeat violent offenders across Florida.

Florida law enforcement crackdowns

What we know:

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislative package during a news conference at the Winter Haven Police Department in Polk County on Tuesday morning. One measure, Senate Bill 436, upgrades a second battery offense to a felony if the person was previously convicted of resisting an officer with violence.

Another measure, Senate Bill 156, is known as the "Officer Jason Raynor Act" after a Daytona Beach police officer who was shot and died in the line of duty in 2021. Anyone convicted of manslaughter in the death of a police officer can now face a life sentence under this law.

Additionally, Senate Bill 1332 strengthens the Florida Career Offender Registration Act to enhance tracking of serious repeat offenders. House Bill 429 expands the legal criteria for identifying gang involvement, which now includes recognizing online admissions of gang affiliation.

Public safety leader statements

What they're saying:

Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe explained that the new laws are designed to clarify that disagreements should not be resolved through violence.

"Our officers understand risks come with this profession," he said. "They willingly step into situation that people are trying to get away from but accepting that responsibility does not mean accepting violence against them as simply a part of the job."

Related: New Florida laws take effect July 1: Here’s what to know

DeSantis emphasized that the state intends to hold people completely responsible for targeting emergency responders. "The message we send with this bill is simple. If you attack a law enforcement officer in the state of Florida, prepare to be held accountable."

Governor Ron DeSantis signed five new public safety bills in Winter Haven on Tuesday.

Dangerous drug penalties

The backstory:

Senate Bill 432, also called Meg's Law, honors a young woman who died from an addiction to nitrous oxide. The law makes selling or possessing nitrous oxide, commonly called "whip-its," a third-degree felony, with exceptions only for approved supermarket and grocery store uses.

The same bill elevates the manufacturing, sale or delivery of xylazine to a first-degree felony. Street names refer to the animal sedative as "tranq," which people frequently mix with illicit drugs like fentanyl.

Florida state budget

What's next:

The governor indicated that more legislation will be finalized over the next couple of weeks. DeSantis noted that he plans to sign additional bills soon, including the upcoming state budget.

Unresolved official details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact dates when each of the five newly signed individual laws will officially take effect.