DeSantis signs sweeping farm bill with impacts on drinking water to drones in Dade City

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping farm bill that will impact everything from the water you drink to rules surrounding drones. The signing ceremony in Dade City culminated a year-long push to encourage municipalities to take a second look at adding fluoride to drinking water. The signing was held on property owned by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, as several of his priorities were approved.



Governor Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping farm bill that will impact everything from the water you drink to rules surrounding drones.

The backstory:

The signing ceremony in Dade City culminated a year-long push to encourage municipalities to take a second look at adding fluoride, citing studies – albeit against the advice of many in the medical community – that argue that too much fluoride can have negative impacts on the health of pregnant women and stunt brain development.

READ: Sen. Ashley Moody aims to roll back 60s-era citrus regulation as growers face mounting challenges

No medical additives are allowed in water starting July 1.

"Use fluoride for your teeth, that's fine," said the governor. "But forcing it into the water supply is basically forced medication on people."

Dig deeper:

The signing was held on property owned by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, as several of his priorities were approved.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

For one, plant-based products can no longer be labeled as milk or meat, like soy or almond. He said it creates an even playing field for farmers in marketing.

"If it's not grown on a hoof, you're not going to be able to call it meat," said Simpson. "And if it's not out of an udder, you're not going to be able to call it milk."

And, Simpson pushed for a ban on the use of drones over agricultural or hunting land, saying drones have been used by activists to get video to help their causes.

"People will not be able to fly over your agricultural property and harass your livestock, your animals, your people without written consent of the farmer."

MORE: Turning harmful algae into renewable energy in Lakeland

The bill also protects 4H and Future Farmers of America programs by allowing agricultural land to be on school property.

"This is going to really unleash the full efforts of parents and children that want to participate in agriculture," said Simpson.

The governor, who has spent weeks arguing, especially with the house speaker, touted the work of the senate president, whose support he'll need as negotiations over next year's budget drag on.

"I think he's somebody that is trying to do the best he can to represent his constituents, to obviously manage his caucus, and then ultimately to do what's best for Florida."

The bill also makes it illegal for banks not to lend to an agricultural producer based on climate policies. It allows farmers to sue if they believe they didn't get a loan over the bank's standards on fighting climate change.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evan Axelbank.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS;

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: