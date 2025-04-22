Sen. Ashley Moody aims to roll back 60s-era citrus regulation as growers face mounting challenges

The Brief U.S. Senator Ashley Moody has sponsored legislation aiming to roll back a longstanding citrus regulation. The "Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act" aims to lower the sugar standard in orange juice. Growers are facing mounting challenges, including greening and hurricanes.



Polk County is one of the top producers of orange juice in the state, and its citrus growers have faced numerous challenges, including government over-regulation, which U.S. Senator Ashley Moody says she is fighting to change.

During a press conference at Florida's Natural Growers Visitor Center on Tuesday morning, Moody announced that she is sponsoring the "Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act," which would roll back a regulation from the 1960s.

Dig deeper:

The act would lower the Brix standard from 10.5% sugar content to 10%, which won't affect quality or taste.

"As if greening wasn't enough and the storms weren't enough, our growers are now forced to fight our own federal agencies and regulations that make absolutely no sense," said Moody.

Proponents say it will affect how many citrus growers rely on foreign fruit. As storms and diseases have affected the natural sugar content of their fruits, farmers have had to import juice to create a blend that meets the standard.

Lowering the standard would better reflect the natural makeup of today’s crop and give producers a more competitive advantage.

"We've seen a reduction because of stress in regard to quality, so in order to be able to assist these producers, growers need a lower standard to be able to accommodate what quality they do have because that quality is diminished," said Jeb Smith, the president of the Florida Farm Bureau.

Local perspective:

Florida's Natural Growers, headquartered in Lake Wales, supports the legislation.

It's a 90-year-old citrus juice co-op, which means hundreds of citrus farmers own it.

"We have a legacy of overcoming agricultural challenges with resilience and care," said CEO Christopher Groom. "Our mission is to support farmer-owners while also delivering high-quality, great-tasting juice to consumers across the country."

The legislation is a simple fix that proponents say offers growers a lifeline.

U.S. Representatives Scott Franklin and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have sponsored this bill in the House.

