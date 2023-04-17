DeSantis v. Disney: Governor says ‘round 2 of fireworks are coming' after theme park ‘pulled a fast one'

It's another move in the fight for control of Disney World's property.

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce plans by the state legislature to void a controversial move by the mouse house where he said Disney-controlled predecessors 'pulled a fast one' by stripping the new board of most powers before his hand-picked members could take their seats.

In remarks made to Ohio Republicans last week, DeSantis teased this latest move in a year-long battle with Disney, saying 'round two of fireworks' are coming.

But the governor says he didn't start this fight. It all started when Disney said it was against the 'Parental Rights in Education Act', which prohibits "classroom instruction" about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

In retaliation, the Florida legislature overhauled Disney's 55-year, self-governing body known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

In February, five new supervisors were appointed as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 03: General views of the Walt Disney 'Partners' statue at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

But just before leaving, members of the previous Disney-controlled board passed covenants that transferred developmental power to the company before the new board could take over.

"This essentially makes Disney the governor, this board loses tactical purposes, that includes the majority of its ability to do anything," said Ron Peri, newly appointed to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

"That includes things like transportation planning, stormwater planning, growth management," said another member, Brian Aungst Jr.

Reedy Creek board members also prohibited their successors from using the name "Disney" or any symbols associated with the theme park without the company’s permission and barred the new board from using the likeness of Mickey Mouse other Disney characters, or other intellectual property.

The company denied that it kept the plan quiet, and said the changes complied with Florida's public meeting laws.

Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight district have now been floating a resolution saying the board has "superior authority" over all land development decisions for the 27,000 acres that make up Walt Disney World.

The board is set to vote on the resolution on Wednesday, April 19, but that could potentially change after the governor's announcement. The New York Post reported it could be as soon as Monday.

Experts say this is likely a starting point for future legal tussles between the new board and Disney.