Palm Harbor man accused of having child pornography, video showing sexual activity with snake

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Palm Harbor man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after he was found with child pornography and a video showing a woman engaging in sexual activity with a snake, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said Karl George III, 29, was arrested on seven counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of transmitting child pornography. He's also facing one count of sexual activity involving animals for the other video found, the sheriff's office said.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Authorities said they received information that child pornography was being accessed and stored on the internet. After that, detectives were able to identify George as the suspect.

The videos found by detectives were of children between the ages of five and 11 years old. After that, they found the video that depicted a woman engaging in sexual activity with a live snake, according to PCSO.

George was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Deputies said the investigation remains active.