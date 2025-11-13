Despite end to shutdown, travel may not be back to normal anytime soon

The Brief As the holiday season approaches, travelers are being warned that the recent government shutdown may continue to impact air travel. The FAA still requires a 6 percent reduction in flights. Travel expert Katy Nastro from Going.com explains that the effects of the shutdown are similar to those experienced after a major weather event.



Although federal workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents are set to receive their paychecks soon, airlines are still operating under mandates that could lead to cancellations and delays.

What they're saying:

Passengers are expressing concerns about potential travel disruptions during Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. "It's kind of difficult to understand and know that my plane might get delayed during one of the biggest holidays where you literally only get a week off," said one traveler.

"Airlines can't just flip a switch and get everything back in order to operate smoothly again. Crews are out of place, planes are not in the right position. It will take a few days to get things back to normal," she said.

Dig deeper:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still mandating flight reductions, currently at 6%, which are expected to decrease further over the weekend and into early next week. While Nastro doesn't expect these issues to last until Thanksgiving, the shutdown has highlighted an existing shortage of air traffic controllers.

"We don't have exact figures on how many air traffic controllers won't return after the shutdown, but there will be a percentage that doesn't," Nastro noted. The shortage of approximately 3,000 controllers could affect travel, leading to potential delays due to understaffing.

What's next:

For those planning holiday travel, experts recommend booking early morning flights to minimize the risk of delays. Nastro also points out that many travelers were waiting to see how long the shutdown would last before purchasing Thanksgiving flights. Now that the shutdown is over, prices are rising as people begin to book their trips.

As the airline industry works to recover, travelers are advised to stay informed and plan ahead to navigate the potential challenges in the coming weeks.