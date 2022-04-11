Expand / Collapse search

Detectives search for driver who hit and killed adult in Land O' Lakes parking lot

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said one adult was hit and killed in a Land O' Lakes parking lot. Detectives are looking for the driver, who left the scene of the crash.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Detectives are looking for the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Land O' Lakes gymnastics academy. 

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after an adult was run over by an SUV at the Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa in the Venezia Court area. The adult is dead, and the driver left the scene of the crash. 

The SUV appeared to be a black newer model of a Jeep Wrangler, according to detectives. The investigation is ongoing, PSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online: https://pascosheriff.com/tips/