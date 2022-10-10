Detectives: Suspect arrested for killing man with machete at homeless camp in Hudson

article

A man was arrested for killing another man with a machete in the woods off US 19 in Hudson, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said they arrested Tyreik Rooks for first-degree murder in the victim's death.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at around 2:15 p.m. on October 8 for someone believed to be in the woods at a homeless camp in the 13000 block of US 19. Investigators said nothing was found, but they continued investigating and a deceased adult male, who was the subject of the initial welfare check, was found in the woods the next day.

Pasco County detectives said Rooks, the victim, and another witness were at the homeless camp. Rooks and the witness gave the victim a total of $19 to get drugs for them, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim left the homeless camp for several hours, but he didn't bring back the agreed amount of narcotics, detectives said. That's when Rooks got upset and hit the victim with a machete, Pasco County deputies said.

Rooks struck the victim several more times with the machete after the victim fell to the ground, according to Pasco County deputies. Rooks and the witness on scene stepped away from the victim for a few minutes.

Deputies said the victim was walking away from the area when Rooks and the witness came back. Rooks got a steak knife and stabbed the victim several times, detectives said.

Rooks was taken to Land O' Lakes Detention Center after he was arrested by detectives.