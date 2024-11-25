Developer plans new tower in Mirror Lake community

The developer of St. Pete's tallest building has new plans for another high-rise.

Red Apple, which is developing 400 Central, now has its eye on another property in the Mirror Lake community.

Pat Rollins says her walks are her favorite part about living in Mirror Lake in St. Pete.

"I get out every day and walk, especially around the lake," she said. "It’s a beautiful neighborhood," Rollins said.

In the five years she has lived there, she has seen more and more construction sites go up along her walk.

"I think St. Pete's eventually going to look like Miami with all the building going on. I mean, the city is booming. You know, that's a good thing, but it's also a bad thing that some of the character of the neighborhood is going away," Rollins said.

Now, another development may soon begin to rise along her route. The Red Apple Group hopes to close the sale of a property across the street from the historic Mirror Lake Community Library by the end of the year. The property is located on the corner of Fifth Street and Third Avenue North.

Red Apple is the same developer of The Residences at 400 Central a few blocks away. At 46 stories and 515 feet tall, it’s the tallest building in St. Pete.

OTHER NEWS: Thanksgiving travel set to break records: Here’s what you need to know

"We are pleased to move forward with the acquisition of this exciting piece of land in downtown St. Petersburg," Kevin King, Director of Florida Operations for the Red Apple Group, said. "[Red Apple Founder] Mr. Catsimatidis is dedicated to constructing buildings we can all be proud of, and this will be another example of that."

City leaders approved plans for a 23-story mixed use development for the previous owners of the Mirror Lake property. Red Apple’s spokesperson said they’re not sure yet, though, if they have the exact same plans.

"I think it's probably good for the tax base for St. Pete to put the expensive condos in, but cons, another tall building in the neighborhood," Rollins said.

Residents, including Rollins, are pushing city leaders to designate part of Mirror Lake as a historic district to protect and preserve its character. Much of the neighborhood is 100 years old or older, and there are several historic buildings and landmarks. The property Red Apple is hoping to develop is just outside that boundary.

"I don't really have a problem with it just because of where it's located. We don't want anything that tall around the lake," Rollins said.

Some residents have also noted 400 Central is also the project where a crane collapsed during Hurricane Milton.

St. Pete City Council will have a second reading on the possible historic district designation of part of Mirror Lake in December.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: