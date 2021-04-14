Digital home learning coming to an end in Hernando County

Digital home learning will come to an end on June 18, 2021, for students in Hernando County. The school board approved the decision on Tuesday.

Digital home learning was an option over the 2020/2021 school year for students who were concerned about attending in-person learning during the pandemic.

However, Hernando Superintendent of Schools John Stratton said he was concerned because, "digital home learning is not as effective or efficient as in-person learning." Later he underscored, "We believe offering in-person learning or Hernando eSchool options is what best serves our students when it comes to providing the absolute best education we can."

Parents who want their child to remain in a virtual learning setting for the 2021-2022 school year may enroll their student in Hernando eSchool, the district’s virtual school. Enrollment for Hernando eSchool runs from May 10 - July 19. Parents must register with eSchool to use them as their school of choice.

More information about Hernando eSchool can be found here.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter