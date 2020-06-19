Disabled veterans dive to clean Pinellas County underwater war memorial

Disabled veterans from Arizona traveled to Clearwater, Florida, on June 17 to help clean an underwater war memorial.

The Circle of Heroes memorial, located just off the Pinellas County coast, opened in August 2019. It features 12 six-foot-tall statues of soldiers as a tribute to the armed forces.

The veterans were members of Deep Sea Valkyries, an organization that provides alternative forms of therapy to injured soldiers.

They wrote on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone that was able to travel out this week and be a part of this project. It was wonderful to dive with you all and give back to this beautiful memorial.”