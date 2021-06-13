Expand / Collapse search

Disney prepares for Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Walt Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - Epcot is getting ready for its annual International Food and Wine Festival.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual event to be called the ‘Taste of Epcot’ because guests could only get a taste of normal Epcot offerings. However, this year, the park is adding more countries and booths to the event. 

Families can also participate in a Ratatouille-themed scavenger hunt.

"Remy's Ratatouille Hide N Squeak! You get a map, and a bunch of stickers, you look for a physical statue of Remy and you have to coincide the sticker with the picture," John Saccheri, a theme park blogger at BigFatPanda.com, told FOX 35.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival begins July 15th and goes through November 20th.

