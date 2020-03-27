Disney says theme parks, resorts to remain closed 'until further notice' to fight spread of coronavirus

article

Disney has announced it is extending the date of its closures to properties in Florida and California indefinitely in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," the company tweeted.

Disney World will remain closed "until further notice," the announcement said.

The closures include all Disney-owned and operated stores and hotels in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Disney closed all Disney owned and operated stores on Tuesday, March 17, including the locations at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

Disney officials said all of the closures were made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of its employees and guests to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Financial experts believe the move will have a massive economic impact in Florida.



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map