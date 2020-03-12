Walt Disney World closing, Disney cruises canceled until April 1 to avoid COVID-19 spread; cast members will receive pay

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will close in an effort to avoid staff and guests from spreading the novel coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company.

The closure will include theme parks in Florida and the Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business Sunday, March 15. The closure will last through the end of March.

The spokesperson said Disney Cruise Line is also stopping departures starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company said cast members will be paid during the closure.

Hotels, retail, and dining complexes at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, including Disney Springs and Disney Village, will stay open.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

