Disney selling cloth masks decorated with popular characters, donating $1M of profits to aid organization

article

Just when we thought the fervor over Baby Yoda had died down, he returns on a face mask.

This week, Disney debuted reusable face coverings with decorations inspired by characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and the Star Wars universe.

The face masks, which come in small, medium and large sizes, are currently available to preorder at ShopDisney.com. Disney has also donated one million of the masks to the non-profit organization MedShare, to be distributed to children and families in vulnerable communities across America.

Disney will also be donating up to $1 million to MedShare from the profits on any sales made through Sept. 30.

(Disney)

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said Edward Park, the senior vice president of Disney store and ShopDisney, in a post shared to the Disney Parks Blog. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Disney’s cloth masks currently sell on ShopDisney.com for $19.99 per four-pack. Varieties include masks inspired by “Star Wars” characters, Mickey and Minnie, Disney Princesses, Pixar characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://www.shopdisney.com/face-masks/

Advertisement

Last month, Disney had also announced the donation of 100,000 N95 masks to be distributed in New York, California and Florida. The parks had donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare as well, for distribution to hospitals for use as personal protective equipment.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.