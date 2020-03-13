Disney to extend annual passes by two weeks due to theme park closures

article

Disney says its annual passholders will not lose two weeks' worth of dates on their tickets due to the theme park closures over coronavirus.

According to Walt Disney World's website, all passholders will have their passes extended by the number of days the parks are closed.

The theme parks announced Thursday they would close Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until the end of the month.

Additionally, anyone with multi-day or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period during the closure will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. Those who are unable to visit by then can apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney tickets may now be used through July 31, 2020, Disney said.

However, guests who have purchased tickets for extra events such as Disney After Hours, and Disney Early Morning Magic between March 16 and March 31 will be automatically refunded.

The Walt Disney Company said cast members will be paid during the closure. Hotels, retail and dining complexes at Walt Disney World, including Disney Springs, will stay open.

For more information, visit Walt Disney World's website.

