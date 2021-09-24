Disney presents new fireworks show "Harmonious" at EPCOT

Walt Disney World Resort is offering a preview of two new firework shows ahead of the 50th-anniversary festivities set to begin on Friday, Oct. 1.

On Wednesday evening, viewers were treated to a sneak-peek of "Harmonious" at EPCOT, which Disney bills as one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.

The show pays tribute to the classic Disney stories and songs and will feature new effects that include special pyrotechnics, moving fountains, special lighting, and media.

"The songs are reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world."

“Harmonious” will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the worl Expand

On Thursday night, Disney will be streaming the new nighttime spectacular, "Disney Enchantment" along with a special celebratory moment, on Thursday at 10:15 p.m. ET from Magic Kingdom Park.

As Disney Parks Blog explains, "In ‘Disney Enchantment,’ you’re inspired to believe in magic, with captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, and immersive projection effects that extend – for the first time – from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A. The evening extravaganza features stunning fireworks as well as an emotional original song, entitled "You Are the Magic," by eight-time GRAMMY-winner and former Walt Disney World cast member Philip Lawrence."

Watch FOX 35 News for coverage of Disney's 50th-anniversary celebration.