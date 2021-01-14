Disneyland Resort to end annual pass program

Disneyland Resort has announced plans to end its annual passholder program.

Disneyland and California Adventure Park have been closed since March 2020, when the pandemic hit Southern California.

"Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitation around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program," a statement read.

According to a statement from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, the company will be issuing refunds for eligible passholders in the 'next several days'.

Potrock says they are currently developing a new membership program that will "utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."

"I know that sunsetting the Annual Passport program will be disappointing to many of our Passholders who are just as anxious as we are to reopen our gates and welcome guests back when the time is right. But we are also very excited about what’s ahead," Potrock wrote online.

Passholders who held active passports as of March 14, 2020 will continue to receive their passholder discounts on merchandise and food inside Downtown Disney and the newly reopened Buena Vista Street. The company says as an added benefit, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, 2021 passholders will receive a 30% discount on select merchandise.

There is still no official word on when the theme park will reopen. In November 2020, Buena Vista Street inside California Adventure Park reopened for guests to shop and eat.

The downtown Disney district also reopened in the fall.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place like temperature checks, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations and all guests are required to wear face masks. In January 2021, Disneyland became the site of a mega COVID-19 vaccination area.

Since the pandemic hit, Disneyland has furloughed thousands of employees.

For information on receiving a refund click here.

