'Disoriented' hiker rescued after getting lost in Little Manatee River State Park

In the middle of Little Manatee River State Park, a hiker called for help after he was lost in the woods and ran out of water Luckily, Hillsborough County first responders were able to find and rescue him.

Around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, the man called 911 saying he didn't know where he was exactly after hiking through Little Manatee River State Park. Officials used the GPS from the hiker's cell phone to locate him.

By the time officials from fire rescue and the sheriff's office found him, they said he was "disoriented" and had been without water for about four hours.

Screenshot of Google Maps showing location of hiker when he was rescued. (Provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

The man was airlifted out of the heavily wooded area and taken to a nearby hospital Officials did not provide his condition.