Disturbing video shows NYC thief choke, rob woman in broad daylight

A thief choked and robbed a woman in broad daylight in New York City before calmly walking away, in a disturbing incident caught on video.

The attack happened in the area of East 29th Street and First Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Footage posted on Twitter by the New York Police Department shows the man approach the woman, who authorities say is 64 years old, from behind and choke her before pulling her to the ground, crouching over her and stealing her bag.

He then saunters away as the woman remains on the ground, video shows.

Police said the thief also made off with the victim’s Apple iPhone and her wallet, which contained roughly $100.

The victim was not seriously injured.

