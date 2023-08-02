Dive boat and approximately $60,000 in equipment stolen from Bradenton dock, police say
BRADENTON,Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the theft of a dive boat and about $60,000 in equipment belonging to a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor.
Police say the 22-foot-long SeaArk aluminum boat was secured overnight near the Bradenton day dock next to the Riverwalk.
On Wednesday morning at 6:30, the boat was reported missing, Bradenton police said.
According to authorities, FDOT was planning to use the boat for repairs on the Green Bridge starting at 7 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.
To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.