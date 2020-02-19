Dive in to the best seafood around at Safety Harbor

This year’s Art and Seafood on the Waterfront Festival this coming up in Safety Harbor.

On February 22-23, city organizers say they will have the area’s best seafood from all over. In attendance will be Bonefish Grill, Daydreamers Café & Grill, and food trucks like Got Lobstah.

There will be local, national and international artists exhibiting and selling their work to compete for $500 in prizes and The Safety Harbor’s Talent show is part of Saturday’s festivities which will have a prize value of $250 to the audience favorite.

The festival will have interactive kids’ art activities and a musical stage with Betty Fox Band on Saturday night from 7-9 p.m., Ella Jet, and Fusion band on Sunday from 5-6 p.m.

The event will be held at 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, in the Waterfront Park located directly behind Safety Harbor Resort & Spa.

The event is free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

Festival hours are:

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



LINK: For more information, head over to the festival's Facebook event.

