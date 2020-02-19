Expand / Collapse search

Dive in to the best seafood around at Safety Harbor

By
Published 
Charley's World
FOX 13 News

Safety Harbor’s annual art and seafood festival is back

Charley Belcher reports

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - This year’s Art and Seafood on the Waterfront Festival this coming up in Safety Harbor.

On February 22-23, city organizers say they will have the area’s best seafood from all over. In attendance will be Bonefish Grill, Daydreamers Café & Grill, and food trucks like Got Lobstah.

There will be local, national and international artists exhibiting and selling their work to compete for $500 in prizes and The Safety Harbor’s Talent show is part of Saturday’s festivities which will have a prize value of $250 to the audience favorite.

The festival will have interactive kids’ art activities and a musical stage with Betty Fox Band on Saturday night from 7-9 p.m., Ella Jet, and Fusion band on Sunday from 5-6 p.m.

The event will be held at 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, in the Waterfront Park located directly behind Safety Harbor Resort & Spa.

The event is free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

Festival hours are:

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday:   11 a.m. – 6 p.m.  

LINK: For more information, head over to the festival's Facebook event
 