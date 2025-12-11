Holiday DIY: Here's how you can make Dubai-style chocolate

Here's how you can make Dubai-style chocolate yourself.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave. Add a small amount of coconut oil for a smoother consistency.

Pour a thin layer of melted chocolate into a chocolate bar mold as evenly as possible. Tilt the molds around to get the bottoms and sides lightly coated. Put the molds into a freezer or refrigerator until the chocolate hardens.

To make the filling, melt butter in a pan on medium-low and pour in your kataifi. Continuously stir to avoid burning. Once you start to see a golden color, pour it into a bowl.

Add pistachio cream along with a touch of tahini. This is where you measure with your heart. If you want it to be more sweet, use less tahini. If you like it a little more savory, add more. Either way, you want your mixture to be nice and creamy.

Once your chocolate is hardened, take the molds out of the freezer and fill them with the kataifi mixture. Press it down to make it as flat as possible with enough room for a final thin layer of chocolate (which will come later). Put the molds back into the refrigerator or freezer.

After about 10 minutes, remove your bars and do a light drizzle of chocolate on top. You can use a spatula or brush to get it nice and smooth. And then you guessed it – back into the refrigerator or freezer!