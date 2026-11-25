The Brief More homeowners have been turning to professionals to install holiday light displays. The busy season for Tampa Bay Holiday Lights is in full swing, as its install team hangs custom light displays around the Tapa Bay region. The owner says their average projects cost $1,000 to $3,000 and include take down after the holidays.



As the holiday light displays become more elaborate, more homeowners are hiring professionals to handle the construction.

Tampa Bay holiday lights

What we know:

Tampa Bay Holiday Lights has made the job a full-time business.

The owner, Donnie Ernst, says they customize the light design and display to each home or business.

"Everything is custom cut," he said. "So, where the different corners end and the different rooflines attach, there's no dangling lights on your house. There's no leftover lights at the end of the roof. Everything is cut perfectly for their home. And then next year, everything's ready to go."

Ernst warns against trying to create elaborate light displays on your own, if you're not experienced.

His installers have backgrounds in roofing.

On Wednesday, Ernst and his team installed a display at one home in Hillsborough County that contained well over 1,000 lights.

When the holidays are over, the team comes back out to take the lights down and stores them for the homeowner until next year.

Hillsborough County installation process

What they're saying:

Ernst explained what goes into transforming a property for the holidays.

"A project like this will typically take us about three to four hours," Ernst said. "And on this house here, we're going to be doing lights all around the ground. We're going to be doing lights on these palm trees. He's got two big pillars by his front door. We'll be putting lights there. And then we're also doing lights along his entire roof line."

Holiday display pricing

By the numbers:

The cost to install holiday lights depends on the design and the home.

Ernst says their average project costs between $1,000 and $3,000.

He says one of their recent installation projects totaled $14,000.