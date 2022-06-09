Doctors say Tampa man accused of killing father as a teen is faking mental illness

Years after Ismael Ali was arrested for killing his father, doctors say he is mentally competent to stand trial.

During a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, Dr. Peter Bursten, a licensed psychologist, said he examined Ismael Ali for competency.

"He said he couldn't remember how to count from one to ten, doesn't remember the alphabet," stated Dr. Bursten.

He also testified that Ali couldn't remember his birthday or how old he was, and he claims to hear voices.

"When I prompted him to tell me what he was hearing he said I'm the ruler of the world," recalled Bursten.

The doctor concluded at the end of his evaluation that Ali was faking mental illness.

"It was my impression the defendant was trying to fabricate some sort of mental condition and it didn't seem to be a bona fide mental condition," he concluded.

Prosecutors say in February 2018, the decomposing body of 50-year-old Abdirishid Ali was found in the apartment he shared with his son.

They say Abdirishid Ali was wrapped in a rug with a knife still stuck in his chest. Investigators say there were also chilling messages on the walls and doors, like, "I will kill him" and "die."

Ismael Ali, who was 18-years-old at the time, was already in jail after he was arrested for shoplifting at Walgreens.

Ismael Ali was eventually charged with his father’s murder now years later a doctor says he is mentally fit to stand trial. A second doctor who evaluated Ali also agreed he was faking mental issues and ruled him competent.

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Judge Samantha Ward ruled Ismael Ali was mentally fit and will proceed to trial.

Ismael Ali's trial is set to start Monday.