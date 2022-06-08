Accused police impersonator pleads not guilty in elaborate armed crime spree

One of four men arrested on federal robbery charges wants to clear his name.

Federal agents say four men from Polk County, Nathaniel Carr, Reginald Roberts, Chrishawn Butler and Daniel Jackson were involved in an elaborate armed robbery spree that began two years ago.

Two of the men, Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts, recently appeared before a federal judge in Tampa. Jackson's attorney, Bryant Scriven, was there too.

"The judge read the indictment which lists the charges to Mr. Jackson and he entered a plea of not guilty, " explained Scriven.

Prosecutors say the four defendants targeted local drug dealers. They impersonated cops, using fake police vests and other gear, along with blue lights and sirens and drove around in a black Dodge Durango.

Agents say evidence photos show the defendants in action, pretending to be cops during one heist, stealing cash, drugs and cell phones.

Prosecutors say the group struck in several areas including Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee Counties.

The group is connected to at least five armed robberies, but Scriven says he looks forward to fighting the charges and clearing his client’s name.

"This is early on in the case. Certainly, we expect there to be more information that I believe will prove that Mr. Jackson was not involved to the extent the government claims," stated Scriven.

All four men face federal robbery charges, conspiracy, brandishing and discharging a weapon during the commission of a crime.