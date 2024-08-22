Malnourished dog found abandoned with urine burns is on the road to recovery in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is searching for the person or people responsible for abandoning a dog in desperate need of medical care.

According to HSTB, Korey, a one-year-old dog, spent most of his life in a small wire crate without a way to escape or survive.

Staff said Korey was covered in urine and feces when he was brought to the shelter after being found abandoned in someone’s yard.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Korey was also suffering from painful urine burns on his paw pads, severe muscle atrophy, and extreme malnutrition due to being trapped inside the crate, according to HSTB.

Shelter staff gave Korey food, water, medicine, and a bath.

According to HSTB, Korey is now on the road to recovery ‘surrounded by the love and support he deserves.’

HSTB added, ‘Korey's life has known nothing but pain and suffering, and that is unacceptable!’

The shelter stated that it is doing what it can to find Korey's owners to contact the appropriate people to press charges.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: