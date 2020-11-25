Dog rescued from North Port house fire

article

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire on Abelove Lane in North Port on Wednesday.

According to the North Port Fire Department, the fire was under control by about 1 p.m. No one was injured, but a dog was pulled from the home and received oxygen at the scene. Firefighters say the dog is doing well.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the State Fire Marshal is being contacted.

