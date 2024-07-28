Dog rescued from Tampa house fire: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Firefighters say one dog was rescued from inside a Tampa home that caught on fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire on Fox Creek Dr. after receiving a 911 call at 4:19 p.m. from a homeowner reporting smoke inside their house.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

When firefighters arrived, they say there was smoke coming from a large two-story house.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to crews.

HCFR says no civilians or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

