Deputy finds small kitten during security check at Tampa jail
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a small kitten was discovered at the Falkenburg Road Jail.
According to HCSO, Deputy Cappon found a small kitten who had wandered into the area during his security check at the jail.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
READ: Two dogs found dumped outside Tampa middle school up for adoption
The "tiny escapee' was safely taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The kitten will be cared for at the center until a local non-profit foster organization picks it up.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter