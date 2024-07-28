Deputy finds small kitten during security check at Tampa jail

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a small kitten was discovered at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

According to HCSO, Deputy Cappon found a small kitten who had wandered into the area during his security check at the jail.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The "tiny escapee' was safely taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The kitten will be cared for at the center until a local non-profit foster organization picks it up.

