Dog returned to owner after being stolen during armed robbery, 4 teens arrested: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - A French Bulldog puppy has been reunited with his owner after four teens stole the dog during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
Early on Wednesday morning, the store owner confronted three people with masks on after they entered the store.
Detectives later identified four suspects and got a search warrant for an apartment in the Westbury at Lake Brandon complex.
Inside was the dog, named King, who was found safely hidden in a drawer.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
All four teens were arrested.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.