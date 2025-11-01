Expand / Collapse search

Dog returned to owner after being stolen during armed robbery, 4 teens arrested: HCSO

Published  November 1, 2025 2:07pm EDT
Hillsborough County
Stolen dog found safe during HCSO search warrant

A French Bulldog puppy was found inside a drawer at a Brandon apartment days after it was stolen during an armed robbery.

The Brief

    • A dog was returned to his owner after being stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • Four teens were arrested for the robbery at a Brandon cell phone store.

BRANDON, Fla. - A French Bulldog puppy has been reunited with his owner after four teens stole the dog during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Early on Wednesday morning, the store owner confronted three people with masks on after they entered the store.

Detectives later identified four suspects and got a search warrant for an apartment in the Westbury at Lake Brandon complex.

Inside was the dog, named King, who was found safely hidden in a drawer.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

All four teens were arrested.

