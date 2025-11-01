Dog returned to owner after being stolen during armed robbery, 4 teens arrested: HCSO

The Brief A dog was returned to his owner after being stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Four teens were arrested for the robbery at a Brandon cell phone store.



A French Bulldog puppy has been reunited with his owner after four teens stole the dog during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Early on Wednesday morning, the store owner confronted three people with masks on after they entered the store.

Detectives later identified four suspects and got a search warrant for an apartment in the Westbury at Lake Brandon complex.

Inside was the dog, named King, who was found safely hidden in a drawer.

All four teens were arrested.

