Dog saved from burning home in Town N' Country in overnight fire: HCFR

A dog was rescued from a house fire in Town N' Country early Thursday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR received multiple 911 calls at around 2:27 a.m. from people reporting smoke and flames coming from a home on Eldorado Drive.

Firefighters first on the scene found heavy fire and flames but were able to control the blaze in just over 15 minutes, limiting its spread to the rest of the house.

Crews searched the home and found no occupants, but one dog was rescued. No first responders or people were injured in the fire, and the fire investigator determined the cause was electrical.