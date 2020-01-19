Dog tries to dig through snow after blizzard buries owner's home

A dog in the coastal Canadian city of St John’s couldn’t dig himself out of his owners’ home on Saturday after a massive blizzard struck the region.

State of emergency and storm surge warnings were still in effect across the province of Newfoundland and Labrador on January 18. The blizzard left behind several feet of snow and caused white-out conditions. This video was taken from inside a home in St. John’s on the same day.

Environment Canada reported a new all-time record for daily snowfall at St John’s International Airport on January 17, measuring 76.2 centimeters (30 inches) of snow.

Strong winds caused drifting and widespread power outages in the area. Crews were working to restore power to 21,000 customers on Saturday.

