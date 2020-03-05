Dog-walker tackles driver of stolen car after police chase in Australia

A member of the public who was walking his dog tackled and helped detain a driver who was accused of leading police on a chase through the streets of Queensland’s Gold Coast in Australia on March 5.

Queensland Police Service said officers were patrolling the Mermaid Waters area on Thursday morning when they noticed a stolen white utility vehicle parked nearby.

In police helicopter footage, an officer can be seen trying to break the vehicle’s window with his fist before the four-wheel-drive rams two police cars. The driver leads police on a short chase, with the vehicle at times crossing onto the wrong side of the road. Police said it was stopped after they deployed a tire-deflation device.

Later, a Good Samaritan can be seen grabbing the running man in a tackle and wrestling him to the ground before officers arrive. The dog-walker slaps hands with a police officer as he walks the animal away from the scene.

Police said the driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and unlicensed driving, among other offenses. They were also trying to find the member of the public to commend him for his actions.