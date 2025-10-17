Several malnourished dogs rescued, Bradenton couple arrested: BPD

The Brief A Bradenton couple was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after skinny and underfed dogs were seen at their home, according to police. Officers located five large-breed malnourished dogs, including a Great Dane, a Cane Corso, and three pit bulls.



Several malnourished dogs were rescued by Manatee County Animal Welfare after an anonymous caller reported seeing skinny and underfed dogs at the home of Adriana O'Hara and Timothy Miller.

When officers arrived to the Bradenton couple's home, O'Hara refused to let them in. A search warrant was later executed and both O'Hara and Miller were arrested.

At their home on the 1800 block of 10th Ave. W, officers found five large-breed dogs, including a Great Dane, a Cane Corso, and three pit bulls.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Investigators say that three of the dogs showed signs of refeeding syndrome, which can happen when malnourished dogs are fed too quickly.

What they're saying:

A veterinarian told police that the dogs looked to be suffering from clear signs of emaciation and chronic malnutrition, consistent with long-term neglect. Two dogs had open sores from poor housing and bedding.

Charges

Miller and O'Hara were charged with five counts of aggravated animal cruelty. This is a third-degree felony charge.

The dogs are recovering and receiving lifesaving medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

