‘Don’t want to be scared away’: How a Redington Beach homeowner is waterproofing his home after hurricanes

Thousands of families across the Tampa Bay area were forced to rip out their drywall before mold grew after back-to-back hurricanes, and now they're waiting for permits and contractors. But, there is something homeowners can do while they wait that will save them from future storms.

A homeowner in Redington Beach is determined to waterproof his home with easy do-it-yourself tips.

"I've lost in sports, I've lost in wrestling, golf, baseball… but I have not lost in life. So I refuse to let this [hurricane] steamroll me. I will build this house better than it ever was," said Jeff Fuller, after his home flooded five feet during Hurricane Helene.

"I am painting this waterproof paint on every exterior wall of my home," he said as he painted a brick wall torn out, awaiting drywall. "This elastomeric paint is typically used in basements up north to keep water from seeping through the concrete."

He's using Drylock Extreme on the inside and outside his home before other repairs. He also recommends filling hidden openings, such as behind washers and dryers, where water can leak in.

"What I didn’t realize is there were old dryer vent holes right through the concrete wall [behind my washer and dryer units]… the amount of water pushing through here into my home was incredible," Fuller said.

He said there’s an easy do-it-yourself way to fill similar holes.

"All of these holes are going to be cement closed with hydrologic cement, a water-stop cement," Fuller said.

He believes he can prevent flooding again, and wants to help people stay in their beautiful coastal communities with these simple steps.

"For me, it's one more thing that I can do to waterproof my home, because we want to stay here, we want to live here for many, many years in the future, and I don’t want to be scared away from the flooding," Fuller said.

Products like waterproof paint and cement can be found at any local hardware store.

