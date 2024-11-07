Undercover, unlicensed contractor sting in Pinellas County leads to nearly 40 arrests: ‘They’re just thieves’

Since the back-to-back hurricanes, there have been a lot of signs in the roadway medians advertising contractor services, but many are taking advantage of people during their most desperate times. Law enforcement officials set up an unlicensed contractor sting in Pinellas County that led to the arrests of nearly 40 people over two days.

During a press conference on Thursday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said teams of undercover detectives were staged at various locations and were visited by unlicensed contractors.

According to Gualtieri, unlicensed people offered to do more than 15 different types of construction projects totaling more than $100K worth of work.

"A lot of these people are desperate and vulnerable because they just want their stuff fixed and, unfortunately, the adage, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is," the sheriff said.

He added that as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 38 people were arrested on more than 44 charges, but he expects that number to climb by the end of the day.

Gualtieri noted that 25 of the people arrested over the last two days are from outside of Pinellas County.

He said that a lot of the out-of-state tags are fraudulent tags.

"They are coming in from outside the area to exploit our residents and our businesses," he said. "At least six of these people are in the United States illegally."

One of the arrestees was under deportation proceedings, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said many of those arrested have extensive criminal histories for crimes like robbery, theft, burglary, drug trafficking and other crimes.

"They’re just thieves looking to prey on vulnerable people who are hurting and don’t need to be double victimized," Gualtieri stated.

Florida law requires people who do significant and complex electrical and plumbing work to be licensed. It shows they have the proper education and training and have demonstrated the skills necessary to do the work.

Whether or not someone has a criminal history is a factor in whether or not they can get a license, so by being unlicensed, the sheriff said they are skirting the system.

"They have no intention of doing the work," Gualtieri explained. "They are just looking to rip them off."

The Pinellas County Consumer Protection, the Pinellas County Licensing Board, the Florida Department of Business and Regulation. The Florida Department of Financial Services, and the State Attorney’s Office were also involved in the undercover, unlicensed contractor operation.

