Doorbell camera captures man stealing new cellphone from home's front porch
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a newly delivered package from a home in Auburndale.
What we know:
The package, which contained a $1,000 Samsung cellphone, was stolen on July 9 from a porch on Broadmore Drive.
A doorbell camera captured the porch pirate in action.
The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue T-shirt, light denim shorts, white sneakers, and a beige ball cap.
If you have any information about this theft, please contact Detective Karakash at 863-577-1600 or kkarakash@polksheriff.org.
What's next:
If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:
- • Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.
- • Dial **TIPS from your cell phone.
- • Visit http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."
- Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.