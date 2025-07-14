Doorbell camera captures man stealing new cellphone from home's front porch

Expand / Collapse search
Published  July 14, 2025 4:23pm EDT
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a newly delivered package from a home in Auburndale. (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A man was captured on a doorbell camera stealing a newly delivered package in Auburndale.
    • The package contained a $1,000 Samsung cellphone.
    • The theft happened on July 9 at a home on Broadmore Drive.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a newly delivered package from a home in Auburndale.

What we know:

The package, which contained a $1,000 Samsung cellphone, was stolen on July 9 from a porch on Broadmore Drive.

A doorbell camera captured the porch pirate in action.

The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue T-shirt, light denim shorts, white sneakers, and a beige ball cap.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Detective Karakash at 863-577-1600 or kkarakash@polksheriff.org.

What's next:

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • • Call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.
  • • Dial **TIPS from your cell phone.
  • • Visit http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."
  • Download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

